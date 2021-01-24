See All Nurse Practitioners in Ormond Beach, FL
Andrea Mercado, MSN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Andrea Mercado, MSN

Andrea Mercado, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Ormond Beach, FL. 

Andrea Mercado works at Florida Counseling Network in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrea Mercado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Counseling Network
    565 Memorial Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 227-7014
  2. 2
    Consultive Medicine
    1630 Mason Ave Ste C, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 281-0939
  3. 3
    Saltwater Health & Wellness
    260 Williamson Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 281-0939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Andrea Mercado, MSN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134634249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Chamberlain University Msn-Fnp
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Mercado, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Mercado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Andrea Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

