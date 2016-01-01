Andrea Newton, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Newton, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Newton, LPC is a Counselor in West Bend, WI.
Andrea Newton works at
Locations
1
Cornerstone Counseling Services279 S 17th Ave 10, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (262) 542-3255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Andrea Newton, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1306096219
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
Andrea Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Newton works at
Andrea Newton speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Andrea Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.