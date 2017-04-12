See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington, CT
Andrea Osipiak, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Andrea Osipiak, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Andrea Osipiak, APRN

Andrea Osipiak, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Andrea Osipiak works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Andrea Osipiak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Fracture
Metastatic Bone Cancer
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Fracture
Metastatic Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Tumor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Osipiak?

    Apr 12, 2017
    Mrs. Osipiak is a marvelous Orthopedic APRN / Nurse Practitioner. Professional, knowledgeable, patient, gentle, tough and on point with her treatment modalities.
    Mike Lopos in Bloomfield, CT — Apr 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrea Osipiak, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Osipiak, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Osipiak to family and friends

    Andrea Osipiak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Osipiak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Osipiak, APRN.

    About Andrea Osipiak, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790096162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Osipiak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Osipiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Osipiak works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Andrea Osipiak’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrea Osipiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Osipiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Osipiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Osipiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Osipiak, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.