Andrea Payne, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Andrea Payne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Andrea Payne works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1756
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Andrea Payne, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912947243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

