Andrea Piotrowski, MSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Piotrowski, MSW is a Counselor in Bulverde, TX.
Andrea Piotrowski works at
Locations
1
Smithson Valley Counseling32496 Us Highway 281 N, Bulverde, TX 78163 Directions (830) 283-0050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Andrea for a year. She made herself available and if i needed to change an appointment she was very accommodating! Andrea was very professional and provoked meaningful thoughts for me to think about and process. When she was leaving she gave me fair warning and offered to have me transferred to another counselor within Pace where i had been seen. I highly recommend Andrea!! I was never let down from my sessions.
About Andrea Piotrowski, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1821382581
Education & Certifications
- UTSA
