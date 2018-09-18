Andrea Pogue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Pogue, PA-C
Overview
Andrea Pogue, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA.
Andrea Pogue works at
Locations
Bhs Adelante Health Center2015 W 1st St Ste L, Santa Ana, CA 92703 Directions (714) 716-1830
Ratings & Reviews
Thought I received outstanding care and would recommend her.
About Andrea Pogue, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619125200
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Pogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Andrea Pogue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Pogue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Pogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Pogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.