Andrea Rose, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Andrea Rose, APRN

Andrea Rose, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Andrea Rose works at Kansas City Family Medical Care in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrea Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Family Medical Care
    1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 300A, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 941-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    May 12, 2021
    I cannot begin to tell you how amazing Andrea Rose is. Every visit has been filled with kindness, patience, and understanding. I could not ask for a more compassionate provider. Andrea is extremely knowledgeable. She is willing to listen and keep striving for answers when they are not always evident. I would recommend her all of my family and friends. She has been a huge blessing to me. So blessed to have found her.
    Anetia Smith — May 12, 2021
    About Andrea Rose, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134597784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Rose works at Kansas City Family Medical Care in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Andrea Rose’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Andrea Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

