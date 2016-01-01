Andrea Turk accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Turk, MA
Overview
Andrea Turk, MA is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Andrea Turk works at
Locations
Jefferson Center for Mental Health4851 Independence St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 425-0300
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Andrea Turk, MA
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1932341484
Frequently Asked Questions

2 patients have reviewed Andrea Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Turk.
