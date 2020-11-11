Dr. Andrea Viegas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Viegas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Viegas, PHD is a Psychologist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Viegas works at
Locations
Hale McKenzie Viegas608 Davis Cir Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-5792
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand why Dr. Viegas has any poor reviews. She saw my mother about possible dementia. The appointment was right on time, and she couldn't have been nicer as well as good communication about my mother's condition.
About Dr. Andrea Viegas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538251327
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viegas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Viegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.