Andrea Villareal, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Villareal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Andrea Villareal works at Wilmington Dermatology Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3.0 (2)
3.7 (3)
Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Dermatology Center
    710 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 320, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 256-4350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Dermatology Procedure
Treatment frequency



Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2017
    Awesome!
    Wilmington, NC — Sep 07, 2017
    About Andrea Villareal, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730337130
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Villareal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Villareal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Villareal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Villareal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Villareal works at Wilmington Dermatology Center in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Andrea Villareal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Andrea Villareal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Villareal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Villareal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Villareal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

