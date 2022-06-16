See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Andrea Warburton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Warburton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Masters of Science - Touro College.

Andrea Warburton works at Sunset Hills Family Practice in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Hills Family Practice
    2510 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 102, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 553-4823
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Andrea Warburton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588022560
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Masters of Science - Touro College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Warburton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Warburton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Warburton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Warburton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Warburton works at Sunset Hills Family Practice in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Andrea Warburton’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Andrea Warburton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Warburton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Warburton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Warburton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

