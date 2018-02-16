Andrea Wojcik-Elko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Wojcik-Elko, PA-C
Andrea Wojcik-Elko, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-7802Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent, excellent, Excellent! She is everything you would ever want your provider to be. She listens to you, takes lots of notes, asks questions, explains diagnostic results to you, makes you feel comfortable and genuinely seems to care. If you are looking for an amazing OB/Gyn provider, she's your woman.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235174798
