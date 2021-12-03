See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Andrea Zockoll, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Andrea Zockoll, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Andrea Zockoll works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrea Zockoll's Office Locations

    Woodbrooke Adult Medicine
    1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 (410) 546-2424
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Dec 03, 2021
    Excellent bedside manner. She listens and always follows up.
    Dec 03, 2021
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1881054989
    Andrea Zockoll, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Zockoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Zockoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Zockoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Zockoll works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Andrea Zockoll’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrea Zockoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Zockoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Zockoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Zockoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

