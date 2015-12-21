See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Danbury, CT
Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD

Optometry
4.5 (2)
Overview of Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD

Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD is an Optometrist in Danbury, CT. 

Dr. Gounaris works at Cohen's Fashion Optical in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gounaris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen's Fashion Optical
    7 Backus Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 798-6780
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Dec 21, 2015
    Highly recommend Dr. Gounaris. Each January my husband, 5 kids & I have our annual eye exams with Dr. Gounaris. Appointments are easy to make. He has taken the time to get to know us over the years. He is thorough and never rushes to the next patient if there are questions or concerns we express. His bed-side manner has made us all very comfortable and completely trusting of our eye care needs. Any emergency needs have always been addressed & taken care of promptly. Highly recommend.
    Lynn N in Danbury, CT — Dec 21, 2015
    About Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790822567
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gounaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gounaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gounaris works at Cohen's Fashion Optical in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gounaris’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gounaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gounaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gounaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gounaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

