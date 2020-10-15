Dr. Smoller accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreas Smoller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Smoller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Smoller works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Valley Division of Westchester Medical Center241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5199
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, involved, and attentive psychologist. He is extremely professional and kind-hearted. I really enjoyed working with him. Very down to Earth too! Extremely intelligent man. I value his expertise & knowledge.
About Dr. Andreas Smoller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
