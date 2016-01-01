Andres Cartaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andres Cartaya, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andres Cartaya, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Andres Cartaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andres Cartaya Psy.d. P.A.10691 N Kendall Dr Ste 105, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 668-6018
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andres Cartaya?
About Andres Cartaya, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1629026042
Frequently Asked Questions
Andres Cartaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andres Cartaya works at
Andres Cartaya speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Andres Cartaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andres Cartaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andres Cartaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andres Cartaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.