Andrew Bellush

Counseling
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Andrew Bellush is a Counselor in Rochester, NY. 

Andrew Bellush works at Genesee Mental Health in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesee Mental Health
    224 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-7203

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Andrew Bellush

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144704909
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrew Bellush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrew Bellush works at Genesee Mental Health in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Andrew Bellush’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Andrew Bellush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Bellush.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Bellush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Bellush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

