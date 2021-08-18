Dr. Andrew Butcher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Butcher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Butcher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Clinic for Adult Attention Problems, P.A.2211 Norfolk St Ste 460, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 523-0058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butcher?
It was helpful to talk with Dr. Butcher and work through my problems. This is a small office and they really seem to care about their patients.
About Dr. Andrew Butcher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962418566
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Butcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butcher.
