Dr. Andrew Crape, DC

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Crape, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Bridgeport In Connecticut Doctor Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Crape works at Family Holistic Healthcare and Neurobiofeedback Services in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Holistic Healthcare and Neurobiofeedback Services
    1100 Kings Hwy E Ste 1C, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-1993
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash

About Dr. Andrew Crape, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • 7 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1881133304
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Bridgeport In Connecticut Doctor Of Chiropractic
  • Lehigh University Bethlehem, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Crape, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crape works at Family Holistic Healthcare and Neurobiofeedback Services in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Crape’s profile.

Dr. Crape has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crape.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

