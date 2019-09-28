Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Diakiwski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC is a Counselor in Fresh Meadows, NY.
18904 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
(917) 572-6419
Tuesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pm
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Been a patient of Andrew for nearly 6 months and always appreciate his sessions. Have never felt judged or condemned or lectured, only listened to. His input has opened up a lot of perspective in my life. Would highly recommend.
Counseling
English
- 1346432127
