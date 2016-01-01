Andrew Fairburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Fairburn, PA-C
Andrew Fairburn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Andrew Fairburn works at
Locations
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast430 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 361-8900
- First Health
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245442342
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Fairburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Fairburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.