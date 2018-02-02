Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC is a Chiropractor in Patchogue, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Locations
Great South Bay Chiropractic105 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-6767Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday3:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm glad I found this chiropractor I was in a lot of pain since I've been there I feel great he really knows his job the knowledge he provides is 10% of the healing process and then he sstars working on your problem I recommend anyone that's in a lot of pain to try dr. Andrew forrego
About Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639258825
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- Stony Brook U
