Andrew Gaffney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Gaffney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Gaffney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Andrew Gaffney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Gaffney?
Andrew Gaffney is the perfect PA to have on your cardiovascular team for cardiovascular diseases. My father sees Dr. Jayaram which led us to see his PA Andrew. It has been such a great privilege to finally meet him this past year in person at last after our previous Teladoc appointment. He was very thorough with my father and had great tips and things to watch out for in the future. He also spoke in a clear tone which made it easy for my father, a stroke survivor, to comprehend his own care. Many providers won't simplify explanations, leaving it to me after the appointment to sum up and conclude the visit for my father. This wasn't the situation at all. I always pinch myself knowing that we have such great care at this clinic. If you're looking for someone within this profession, rest assured you found your next great team of doctors. PS. My father has seen this clinic since 2017 and we have had nothing but positive experiences with the team, from doctors and PAs to nurses and administ
About Andrew Gaffney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023367588
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Gaffney works at
24 patients have reviewed Andrew Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.