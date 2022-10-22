See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Andrew Gardner

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (28)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Andrew Gardner is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Andrew Gardner works at Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 230, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 344-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Andrew Gardner

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720454796
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Gardner works at Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Denver, CO. View the full address on Andrew Gardner’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Andrew Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

