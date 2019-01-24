Dr. Andrew Goldbaugh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Goldbaugh, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrew Goldbaugh, DC is a Chiropractor in Wheeling, WV.
Dr. Goldbaugh works at
Locations
Goldbaugh Chiropractic and Sports Rehabilitation12 Elm Ter, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 905-9701
Jean Kurtz Rn Ma Lpc594 National Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 905-9701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldbaugh is extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Goldbaugh, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldbaugh works at
