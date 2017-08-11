Dr. Andrew Gurwood, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gurwood, OD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Gurwood, OD
Dr. Andrew Gurwood, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Pa College Of Optometry and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Gurwood's Office Locations
Einstein Ophthamology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurwood?
Dr. Gurwood is a fantastic eye doctor. I have used him for the past three years and would recommend him to my family and friends. He is thorough, but has a very nice sense of humor. Dr. Gurwood is also an instructor at The Eye Institute in Philadelphia. He does a great job of explaining your problems and provides encouragement and direction to reduce possible future eye complications.
About Dr. Andrew Gurwood, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1326056128
Education & Certifications
- Pa College Of Optometry
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
