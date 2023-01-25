Overview of Andrew Hicks, PA-C

Andrew Hicks, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Andrew Hicks works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

