Andrew Hicks, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (56)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Andrew Hicks, PA-C

Andrew Hicks, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Andrew Hicks works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrew Hicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd
    8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 503-3723
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    It couldn’t have been easier. Thank you so much!
    Lylah — Jan 25, 2023
    About Andrew Hicks, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154757995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Hicks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Hicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Hicks works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Andrew Hicks’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Andrew Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

