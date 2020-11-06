See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Andrew Islam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Islam, MD

Dr. Andrew Islam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Islam works at Group Health in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Mason, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Islam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health
    10547 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6788
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.
    7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-2280
  3. 3
    Evendale Medical Center
    3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 454-2222
  4. 4
    Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute
    8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Dr. Islam is top notch. He never sugar coated anything, told me like it was, gave me the choice of options which he did a full reconstruction of my shoulder. Three years later, it is nice to not wake up with that shoulder pain I had for 20+ years.
    Glenn E Sizemore — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Islam, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487869806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

