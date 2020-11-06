Dr. Andrew Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Islam, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Islam, MD
Dr. Andrew Islam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Islam's Office Locations
-
1
Group Health10547 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-6788
-
2
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-2280
-
3
Evendale Medical Center3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 454-2222
-
4
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islam is top notch. He never sugar coated anything, told me like it was, gave me the choice of options which he did a full reconstruction of my shoulder. Three years later, it is nice to not wake up with that shoulder pain I had for 20+ years.
About Dr. Andrew Islam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487869806
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
