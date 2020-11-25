Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Johnson, OD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Johnson, OD
Dr. Andrew Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Johnson works at
Eyemart Express Ltd3050 E Lohman Ave Ste F, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-4053
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Two visits, first visit for first time contacts and I'm glad I don't have to wear glasses anymore. Second visit just to confirm my contacts were working well. Staff is friendly, doc is very experienced and does good work.
About Dr. Andrew Johnson, OD
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
