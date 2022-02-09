Andrew Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Johnson, PA-C
Andrew Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL.
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have met with Andrew a few times both in office and Zoomish. He is AMAZING, easy going, down to earth and takes his time, listening to what you have to say and always has the time to answer your questions. He is very detailed and explains things in a way you can understand. Totally would recommend him to all of my friends and family.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871992016
Andrew Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Andrew Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Johnson.
