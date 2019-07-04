Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC is a Chiropractor in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Lobacz works at
Locations
Lobacz Chiropractic953 S Kenmore Dr, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 476-2225
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobacz?
Lobacz is absolutely fantastic! I was so tired of constantly making appointments, waiting for appointments and trying to fit appointments into my crazy schedule only to repeat that process a week or two later when I felt bad again. Andrew's unlimited monthly membership is the best thing since sliced bread and solves that issue for me. I can stop in anytime, no waiting, on my schedule. Now I STAY feeling good because I can maintain alignment. For me that equals freedom again and for that I truly, truly thank you Andrew.
About Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
