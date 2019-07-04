See All Chiropractors in Evansville, IN
Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC is a Chiropractor in Evansville, IN. 

Dr. Lobacz works at Lobacz Chiropractic in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lobacz Chiropractic
    953 S Kenmore Dr, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-2225

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 04, 2019
Lobacz is absolutely fantastic! I was so tired of constantly making appointments, waiting for appointments and trying to fit appointments into my crazy schedule only to repeat that process a week or two later when I felt bad again. Andrew's unlimited monthly membership is the best thing since sliced bread and solves that issue for me. I can stop in anytime, no waiting, on my schedule. Now I STAY feeling good because I can maintain alignment. For me that equals freedom again and for that I truly, truly thank you Andrew.
— Jul 04, 2019
Photo: Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC.

About Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801955760
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Lobacz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lobacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lobacz works at Lobacz Chiropractic in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lobacz’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobacz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

