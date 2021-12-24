Dr. Andrew Maltz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Maltz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Maltz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Dr. Maltz works at
Locations
Integrative Counseling Services LLC19900 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 776-3366
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't seen him in 26 years, but he diagnosed me with autism and it forever changed the course of my life. It was no mistake either, as he was the leading expert on autism in Michigan back in the 1990's.
About Dr. Andrew Maltz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltz.
