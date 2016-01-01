Andrew Mathis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Mathis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Mathis, PA-C
Overview
Andrew Mathis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Terre Haute, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1436 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 238-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Mathis?
About Andrew Mathis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801265004
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Mathis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Mathis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Mathis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Andrew Mathis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Mathis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Mathis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Mathis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.