Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Virginia, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM

Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. 

Dr. Mekhail works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mekhail's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Arthroscopy
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Fantastic Dr. Feel very lucky to Have him Practicing in the Virginia, Mn area.
    — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730615998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mekhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekhail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.