Dr. Offenbecher accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Offenbecher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Offenbecher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newtown, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4 Terry Dr Ste 1F, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 579-1604
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Offenbecher?
About Dr. Andrew Offenbecher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German
- 1619083318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Offenbecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Offenbecher speaks German.
Dr. Offenbecher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offenbecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Offenbecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Offenbecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.