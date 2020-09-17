Andrew Paleno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Paleno, PA
Overview
Andrew Paleno, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Andrew Paleno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation2825 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Paleno?
Dr. Paleno was immensely helpful with an insightful diagnosis and treatment options. I've seen him several times, and I'm always impressed by his slow, thorough assessment which is a pleasant contrast to the 5-minute approach of other healthcare professionals.
About Andrew Paleno, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891264438
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Paleno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Paleno works at
2 patients have reviewed Andrew Paleno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Paleno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Paleno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Paleno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.