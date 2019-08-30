See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Andrew Patrick, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Andrew Patrick, APN

Andrew Patrick, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Andrew Patrick works at FREMONT EMERGENCY SERVICES in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrew Patrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fremont Emergency Services
    3100 N Tenaya Way # 1569, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 255-5025
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 30, 2019
    Dr Patrick has been my nurse practitioner for two years and has proven to be the most caring and thorough patient physician/nurse practitioner I’ve ever met.
    Linda — Aug 30, 2019
    Photo: Andrew Patrick, APN
    About Andrew Patrick, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932369337
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Patrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Patrick works at FREMONT EMERGENCY SERVICES in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Andrew Patrick’s profile.

    Andrew Patrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Patrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

