Andrew Pittington, LMHC

Andrew Pittington, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL. 

Andrew Pittington works at Pittington Counseling Services in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pittington Counseling Services
    142 W Lakeview Ave Ste 2010, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 330-5060
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Based on 26 ratings

    Oct 08, 2020
    So thankful I was recommended to Dr. Pittington through a family friend. ANd esp. thankful they offer virtual appointments during times like Covid.
    JP — Oct 08, 2020
    About Andrew Pittington, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1437349040
