Andrew Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Porter, PA-C
Overview
Andrew Porter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Andrew Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coury Family Medicine5424 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 654-6200
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Porter?
About Andrew Porter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801826094
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Porter works at
2 patients have reviewed Andrew Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.