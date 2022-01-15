Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC
Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
CHIROPRACTIC 592 jones road englewood, nj 07631530 Main St Ste 2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 592-6200
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rodgers and PT group are absolutely amazing and I have been a returning patient for many years! The last time I was there in Dec 2021, I was barely able to move in the morning due to a bulging disc and I had a tennis tournament in the evening. Dr. Rodgers took me immediately and treated me. I was ready to go play by 6pm that same day. Incredible! Thank you for caring, Dr. R :)
About Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC
- Chiropractic
- 49 years of experience
- English, Greek, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1700959509
Education & Certifications
- National Certified Expert Witness
- New York Chiropractic College
- Hartford Hosp-University Of CT
