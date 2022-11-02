See All Physicians Assistants in Richmond, VA
Andrew Shiflett, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Andrew Shiflett, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Andrew Shiflett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant.

Andrew Shiflett works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Ridgefield in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CPC - Ridgefield
    2200 Pump Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 741-7141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrew Shiflett?

    Nov 02, 2022
    Very friendly and thorough. He is never in a rush. He carefully listens to your concerns and addresses them with genuine care.
    Eric — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrew Shiflett, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Andrew Shiflett, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrew Shiflett to family and friends

    Andrew Shiflett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrew Shiflett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrew Shiflett, PA-C.

    About Andrew Shiflett, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689127540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Shiflett, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Shiflett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Shiflett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Shiflett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Shiflett works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Ridgefield in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Andrew Shiflett’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Andrew Shiflett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Shiflett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Shiflett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Shiflett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrew Shiflett, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.