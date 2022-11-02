Andrew Shiflett, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Shiflett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Shiflett, PA-C
Overview
Andrew Shiflett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant.
Andrew Shiflett works at
Locations
CPC - Ridgefield2200 Pump Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 741-7141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and thorough. He is never in a rush. He carefully listens to your concerns and addresses them with genuine care.
About Andrew Shiflett, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Shiflett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Shiflett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Shiflett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Andrew Shiflett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Shiflett.
