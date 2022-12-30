See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Troy, OH
Andrew Toller, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (75)
Map Pin Small Troy, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Andrew Toller, PA-C

Andrew Toller, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. 

Andrew Toller works at Premier Orthopedics in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrew Toller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedics at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 116, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2022
    We've been going here for and have always been very satisfied.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrew Toller, PA-C
    About Andrew Toller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467952507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Toller, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Toller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Toller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Toller works at Premier Orthopedics in Troy, OH. View the full address on Andrew Toller’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Andrew Toller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Toller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Toller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Toller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

