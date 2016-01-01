Overview

Dr. Andrew Zetocha, DC is a Chiropractor in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Zetocha works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND with other offices in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.