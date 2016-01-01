See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Andria Kokoszka, PNP

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Andria Kokoszka, PNP is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Andria Kokoszka works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital
    301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2214
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225136120
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

