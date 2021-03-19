Ane Shoemaker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ane Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ane Shoemaker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ane Shoemaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.
Ane Shoemaker works at
Locations
Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson1040 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 Directions (518) 374-5353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ane took over when my previous PA retired. I am very happy with Ane, so much so I have switched my primary care to PP. Ane listens and take genuine interest in your health. She willingly refers a specialist if she feels it better serves the patient. Very happy having Ane as my new primary care PA.
About Ane Shoemaker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1396259685
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Ohio Wesleyan University
