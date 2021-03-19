Overview

Ane Shoemaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.



Ane Shoemaker works at Planned Parenthood - Syracuse Health Center in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.