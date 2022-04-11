See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Aneesa Husain, PA-C

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
Overview of Aneesa Husain, PA-C

Aneesa Husain, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Aneesa Husain works at USMD Arlington Center Urology Clinic in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aneesa Husain's Office Locations

    USMD Arlington Center Urology Clinic
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 546-8065
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I have trusted Aneesa with my cancer aftercare for five years and she has been brilliant. She has an exceptional blend of knowledge and kindness that is an absolute comfort to the patient. I would recommend her unconditionally.
    Jeff Wolfskill — Apr 11, 2022
    Photo: Aneesa Husain, PA-C
    About Aneesa Husain, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1689923666
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aneesa Husain, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aneesa Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aneesa Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Aneesa Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aneesa Husain works at USMD Arlington Center Urology Clinic in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Aneesa Husain’s profile.

    Aneesa Husain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aneesa Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aneesa Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aneesa Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

