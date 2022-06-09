See All Nurse Practitioners in Chula Vista, CA
Angel Hightower, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Angel Hightower, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Angel Hightower, MSN

Angel Hightower, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chula Vista, CA. 

Angel Hightower works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Janice Baietto, NP
Janice Baietto, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Angel Hightower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    660 Old Telegraph Canyon Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 482-2400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angel Hightower?

    Jun 09, 2022
    NP Hightower is so kind, knowledgeable and the exact experience I expect to have at Sharp Healthcare. She listened to me and my concerns, she was so patient and kind and I wish I could see her at every visit.
    — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angel Hightower, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Angel Hightower, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angel Hightower to family and friends

    Angel Hightower's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angel Hightower

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angel Hightower, MSN.

    About Angel Hightower, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790348019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angel Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angel Hightower works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Angel Hightower’s profile.

    Angel Hightower has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angel Hightower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angel Hightower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angel Hightower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angel Hightower, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.