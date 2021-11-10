Angela Alarcon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Alarcon, PA-C
Angela Alarcon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Angela Alarcon works at
Locations
Kind Clinic1101 W 40th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 853-9547
I've been able to have Angela as my provider when she was with Kind Clinic and she made my Diagnosis a lot easier to deal with because of her professionalism and caring personality. Understanding the fact the HIV isn't as bad as it was because of the medication out there. It makes it easier to deal with and seek help from someone who sees you more than just another patient, but sees you as someone who has value in life and wants to help you see that. Angela thank you for helping me through a lot!!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275185977
Angela Alarcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Alarcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Alarcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.