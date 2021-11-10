See All Physicians Assistants in Austin, TX
Angela Alarcon, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Angela Alarcon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Angela Alarcon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. 

Angela Alarcon works at Kind Clinic in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kind Clinic
    1101 W 40th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 853-9547

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Angela Alarcon?

Nov 10, 2021
I've been able to have Angela as my provider when she was with Kind Clinic and she made my Diagnosis a lot easier to deal with because of her professionalism and caring personality. Understanding the fact the HIV isn't as bad as it was because of the medication out there. It makes it easier to deal with and seek help from someone who sees you more than just another patient, but sees you as someone who has value in life and wants to help you see that. Angela thank you for helping me through a lot!!
— Nov 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Angela Alarcon, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Angela Alarcon, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Angela Alarcon to family and friends

Angela Alarcon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Angela Alarcon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Alarcon, PA-C.

About Angela Alarcon, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275185977
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Alarcon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Angela Alarcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Alarcon works at Kind Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Angela Alarcon’s profile.

Angela Alarcon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Alarcon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Alarcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Alarcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Angela Alarcon, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.