Angela Brown accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Brown, LMHC
Overview
Angela Brown, LMHC is a Counselor in Fairbanks, AK.
Angela Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Home Health Care Inc1001 Noble St, Fairbanks, AK 99701 Directions (907) 459-3500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Brown?
About Angela Brown, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235434531
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Brown works at
Angela Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.