Overview

Angela Clercx, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Maryville University St. Louis and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.



Angela Clercx works at BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.