See All Family Doctors in O Fallon, MO
Angela Clercx, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Angela Clercx, FNP

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Angela Clercx, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Maryville University St. Louis and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.

Angela Clercx works at BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 108, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 344-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angela Clercx?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Wonderful staff and wellness physical visit.
    Melissa C. — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angela Clercx, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Angela Clercx, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angela Clercx to family and friends

    Angela Clercx's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angela Clercx

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angela Clercx, FNP.

    About Angela Clercx, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477910461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maryville University St. Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Clercx, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Clercx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Clercx has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Clercx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Clercx works at BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Angela Clercx’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Clercx. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Clercx.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Clercx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Clercx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angela Clercx, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.